ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $25.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

