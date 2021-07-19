Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.43.

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.51. 398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,689. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

