Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $530.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.14. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

