Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in June

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.43. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,844. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

