Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Acquired by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $98,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 143,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,308 shares of company stock worth $3,422,028. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,640. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

