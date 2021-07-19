Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 288,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 63.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,040,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.22 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

