Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ATLKY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

