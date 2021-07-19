Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

ATLKY traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

