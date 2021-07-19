Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Atos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Get Atos alerts:

AEXAY stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.