ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Up 62.4% in June

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATSAF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

