Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00.

Shares of SSNT stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

