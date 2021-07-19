Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Autoliv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

