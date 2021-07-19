Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. 7,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,377. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 627.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.