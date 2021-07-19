Avient Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

