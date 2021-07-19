AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 234,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.74 million, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,550 shares of company stock worth $1,319,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AXT by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

