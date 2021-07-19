Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Azul stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,404,000. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth about $18,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 759,441 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter worth $5,152,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 211.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

