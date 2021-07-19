B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.09 million and a PE ratio of 21.57.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,001,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.