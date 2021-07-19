Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 326.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

LON BAB traded down GBX 11.23 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 284.97 ($3.72). The company had a trading volume of 4,177,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,011. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 297.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

