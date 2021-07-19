Banano Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.84 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $235,451.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,247 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

