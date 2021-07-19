Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 202,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,500,095 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.93.
BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
