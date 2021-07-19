Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

BAC opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

