Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,345 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 503.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 340,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 567,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

MLP stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 32.57%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

