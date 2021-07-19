Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,788 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.