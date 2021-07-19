Bank of Montreal Can Buys 269 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59.

