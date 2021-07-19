Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 206.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

