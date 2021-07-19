Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,695 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 309.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 70.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $7.24 on Monday. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.43.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

