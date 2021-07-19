Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,396 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUC opened at $16.13 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

