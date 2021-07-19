Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Dynavax Technologies worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 568.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 430,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 366,317 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVAX stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

