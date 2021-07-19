Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.48 Million Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Origin Bancorp worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.42 on Monday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

