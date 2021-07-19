Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of First Mid Bancshares worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

