Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.10% of Spok worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spok by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Spok by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spok by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth $271,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

