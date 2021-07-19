Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,967 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $29.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $868.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.