Barclays Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.19.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,470.56. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

