Barclays PLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $150,879.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,095 shares of company stock worth $171,239. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

