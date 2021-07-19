Barclays PLC Has $487,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,472 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.56.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

