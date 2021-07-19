Barclays PLC Purchases 23,692 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 158.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

