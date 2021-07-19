Barclays PLC Sells 10,645 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

