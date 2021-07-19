Barclays PLC Sells 2,367,548 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,367,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.