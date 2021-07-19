Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $54.09 on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 3.60.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

