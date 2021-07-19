Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TKAGY stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.24. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

