Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Investec raised shares of Aviva to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.