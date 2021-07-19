Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Investec raised shares of Aviva to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: Support Level

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.