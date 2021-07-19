Barclays Trims Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price to $50.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE WTRG opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.