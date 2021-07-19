Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,169 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises 0.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

ESI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,778. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

