Bares Capital Management Inc. Purchases 524,157 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for about 6.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of Alteryx worth $322,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 167.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $7,594,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock worth $1,910,142. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,504. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

