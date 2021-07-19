Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Up 57.3% in June

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,470,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

