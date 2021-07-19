Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $98.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

