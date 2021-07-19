Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,212,630 shares of company stock valued at $258,469,272 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

