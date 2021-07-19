Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $197,054,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 285.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $246.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

