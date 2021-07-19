Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 316,965 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 488,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 251,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,836,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.15 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

