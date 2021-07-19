Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Down 39.6% in June

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 84,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BBGI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,445. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, CEO Caroline Beasley purchased 20,577 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.